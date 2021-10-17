Police unions and city officials across U.S. clash over vaccine mandates
Tensions are mounting between police unions and city officials nationwide as COVID-19 vaccination mandates go into effect. Michael George has the details.
Nicolas Claxton continues to elevate his overall game, but his defense will always stand out more than everything else.
Well, now we know why NFL general counsel Jeff Pash declined a request to be interviewed by PFT. Former Washington president Bruce Allen’s wide range of contacts included one of the league executives who directly report to Commissioner Roger Goodell. Via the New York Times, Allen regularly exchanged emails with NFL general counsel Jeff Pash. [more]
Police say one student has been charged with the attack.
Gabriella Mabe was last seen driving her black Chevy Cruze on Sept. 26, Matthews police say.
Scientists say 1,000-pound leatherback sea turtles have declined by about 5.6% in California each year for the last three decades.
Designed by China's ministry of public security, the "national anti-fraud center" became the second most downloaded iOS app globally in September
The Justice Department on Friday evening issued a statement reiterating its commitment to remain independent soon after President Joe Biden told reporters he hoped that witnesses who defy subpoenas from Congress' select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot would face federal prosecution. The statement came after comments from Biden following his arrival back at the White House Friday when he was asked what his message is for those who defy subpoenas from the Jan. 6 select committee.
Nearly 10,000 winners of the FY 2020 Diversity Visa Program, better known as the visa lottery, who were frustrated by their failure to obtain consular interviews to process their U.S. immigrant visas on time, won a court battle this week.
A U.S. law firm said on Friday it had withdrawn from helping a Hong Kong university remove a statue honoring slain Tiananmen Square protesters after the firm's role sparked condemnation from human rights groups and U.S. politicians. The 26-foot-tall (8-meter-tall) copper sculpture has been on display at the University of Hong Kong for more than two decades. It depicts dozens of torn and twisted bodies symbolizing those killed in China's Tiananmen Square crackdown on pro-democracy protests in 1989.
The Golden State Warriors have waived forward/center Jordan Bell, along with guards Avery Bradley, Mychal Mulder and Gary Payton II, the team announced today. Source: NBA.com What's the buzz on Twitter? Emiliano Carchia @ Sportando Warriors sign ...
Jack in the Box's new Spicy Cluck'n Sourdough Sandwich is packed with flavor, and it blows many of the fast-food chicken sandwiches out of the water.
Zoo Miami and Wildlife Rescue of Dade County partnered up to create a nest platform and live cam for a wild bald eagle couple in Florida
Eight states currently report having zero or nearly zero American bumblebees left, according to a petition
A former candidate for Nevada's governorship testified on Friday that former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani introduced him to Lev Parnas, a onetime Giuliani associate now on trial https://www.reuters.com/world/us/campaign-finance-trial-against-ex-giuliani-associate-parnas-kicks-off-2021-10-13 for alleged campaign finance law violations, who facilitated a contribution to the candidate. Adam Laxalt https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-election-nevada/its-all-relative-family-blasts-republican-running-for-nevada-governor-idUSKCN1MX2NR, who lost his bid for the governorship, said he ultimately received a $10,000 donation from Parnas associate Igor Fruman shortly before the Nov. 6, 2018 election. Prosecutors called Laxalt to testify in Parnas' Manhattan federal court trial.
Grading the Los Angeles Lakers' offseason.
"We all go through breakups, and we all go through hard times," Baugh tells PEOPLE about her recent single and new music video
Attorneys for the Theranos founder tried - and failed - to bar the reporter John Carreyrou from the trial. Plus: Jurors are eyeing the exits.
A woman was raped by a stranger on a commuter train in suburban Philadelphia in the presence of other riders who a police official said “should have done something." Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt of the Upper Darby Police Department said officers were called to the 69th Street terminal around 10 p.m. Wednesday after the assault on the westbound train on the Market-Frankford Line. An employee of the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority who was in the vicinity as the train went past called police to report that “something wasn't right" with a woman aboard the train, Bernhardt said.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Courtesy of Connie Chavis/ Cecil ArdWhen Connie Chavis and her 5-year-old daughter picked out clothes for kindergarten on a cold January morning back in 1998, they took great care to choose bright colors: lots of green, splashes of pink.The outfit was as peppy and upbeat as little Brittany Locklear herself.Neither of them could have guessed, as the kindergartener pulled on each leg of her green overalls, that within a few short hours those same over
A New York Police Department (NYPD) officer caught in a deadly love triangle has been charged with murder after allegedly killing her ex-girlfriend’s new lover on Wednesday. What happened: Yvonne Wu, 31, who works at the 72nd Precinct in Sunset Park, allegedly broke into the Bensonhurst home of her ex-girlfriend, Jenny Li, before shooting her and her new lover, Jamie Liang. Li, 23, reportedly arrived home with Liang, 24, around 5 p.m. Wu, who was off-duty at the time, allegedly broke into the residence at 19th Avenue and 79th Street through an unlocked back door.