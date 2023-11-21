Police: Unique outfit and weapon help identify serial convenience store robber

CLAYTON, Mo. — A Florissant man is accused of robbing convenience stores over several days this month. Ronald Perkins, 28, faces several robbery and gun-related charges. He is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond. Police say surveillance video, a unique gun and a unique outfit helped identify the suspect.

Police say that Perkins held up the BP gas station near the intersection of Clayton Road and South Central Avenue on November 8. He was wearing a distinct outfit and pointed a black and sliver handgun at an employee while demanding money from the cash register. He left in a 2020 Kia Telluride.

Assessments rise for 97% of St. Louis County homeowners, but not county executive

An hour later, surveillance video caught him robbing a 7-11 convenience store on Hoffmeister Avenue in Lemay, Missouri. He was wearing the same outfit, used the same gun, and left in the same vehicle.

On November 12, police say that Perkins robbed a BP gas station on Fee Fee Road at the intersection of Olive Boulevard near Creve Coeur, Missouri. He used the same gun and left in the same vehicle. All three robberies were caught on camera.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.