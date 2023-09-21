Police from unit set up after Jimmy Savile scandal working on Russell Brand investigation

Police from the unit set up in the wake of the Jimmy Savile scandal are working with Scotland Yard detectives investigating allegations against Russell Brand.

Officers from Operation Hydrant, a specialist unit that was set up in 2014, are supporting the Metropolitan Police with its investigation and have urged anyone with allegations to speak to detectives.

Brand is facing allegations of rape, sexual abuse, coercive control and assault by women in the UK and United States between 2006 and 2013, when he was at the height of his fame.

He has vehemently denied all the allegations, which were made as part of an investigation by Channel 4’s Dispatches, the Times and The Sunday Times last weekend.

Since the claims were published, another woman has gone to police to allege that she was sexually assaulted in Soho in 2003.

A spokesman for Operation Hydrant confirmed to The Times that it was supporting officers and said: “We are working with the Metropolitan Police in support of their response to recent allegations and would urge any victim or survivor who feels ready to report any allegations of sexual assault to come forward and speak to officers.”

Operation Hydrant was set up in 2014 by the National Police Chiefs’ Council amid concerns about child abuse and sexual offences involving “persons of public prominence”.

Supporting officers with inquiries

It was created to deliver the “national policing response, oversight, and coordination of non-recent child sexual abuse investigations concerning persons of public prominence, or in relation to those offences which took place within institutional settings”.

Individual investigations are not carried out by Operation Hydrant but it supports officers with their inquiries.

The unit has identified more than 9,000 suspected sex offenders and more than 1,100 people are the subject of live investigations.

According to the latest figures, it has classified 250 suspects, including 58 people from the world of television, film or radio, as public figures.

The spokesman added: “The Hydrant programme does not provide comment on the status ... of individual investigations, this is a matter for forces.”

Amid the fallout from the allegations against the comedian, Tim Davie, the director-general of the BBC, has questioned whether the corporation “could have done more” to prevent misogyny and abuse of power during the period Brand was a presenter.

Brand presented shows on BBC 6 Music and Radio 2 between 2006 and 2008, when he made the infamous “Sachsgate” recording, leaving lewd messages for Andrew Sachs, the Fawlty Towers actor.

‘Deep problems with misogyny’

At the time of that scandal, Mr Davie, who became director-general in 2020, was the corporation’s newly installed head of audio and music.

Asked at the Royal Television Society conference about the culture within the BBC, Mr Davie said: “There have been deep problems with misogyny and abuse of power. We have to be utterly vigilant and be unaccepting of it.”

Mr Davie said that he was only in post “for a few weeks” before the Sachs incident.

Asked if he regretted that more was not done, he replied: “I always look back with hindsight when things come out. ‘Could you have done more?’ We are all asking those questions.”

In a YouTube video last Friday, Brand described the claims as “a litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks”.

He said: “These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies, and as I’ve written about extensively in my books I was very, very promiscuous,” he said.

“Now during that time of promiscuity the relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.