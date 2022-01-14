Police say United student will face charges after alleged threat

Jan. 14—ARMAGH, Pa. — A United High School student is facing charges after allegedly making a threat of violence against other students on Thursday.

Pennsylvania State Police from Indiana County responded and are investigating.

Barbara Parkins, district superintendent, said another student alerted the high school principal about the situation. The principal then took the student who had allegedly made a threat into the office to question him.

"The student was being investigated by the building administrator when a Safe2Say Something report came in noting the same," she said.

After troopers interviewed the 17-year-old, they determined that the student did not have access to any firearms and the threat was not credible, according to a release from police.

"I congratulate the students, faculty, staff and community members who have fully cooperated with us over the years in reporting something when they see or hear something," Parkins said. "Their actions provide us the opportunity to offer a safer school environment for our students."

Police also thanked United School District administrators and staff for their assistance.

Parkins said once the state police investigation is completed the accused student will "be appropriately disciplined" according to United's code of conduct.