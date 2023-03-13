Police say Unity couple threatened by man wielding shotgun

Mar. 13—A Unity man was denied bail over the weekend after state police said he pointed a shotgun at his ex-girlfriend and her new beau, according to court papers.

Skylar B. Musnug, 18, is charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and related offenses.

The woman told troopers that she and her new boyfriend attended a party Friday night at the Unity home of Musnug's brother. Musnug is accused of threatening to shoot the pair and pulled a shotgun out of a closet and pointed it at them, according to court papers.

Two male witnesses at the party grabbed the weapon from Musnug and unloaded it, police said. Musnug is accused of then grabbing a pistol out of the closet before one of the witnesses wrested it from him. The incident was reported the following day.

Musnug was being held at the Westmoreland County Prison. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A preliminary hearing is set for March 20.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .