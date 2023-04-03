Police: Unmarked cruiser didn't hit fellow officer

Apr. 3—GLASTONBURY — A local police officer wasn't hit by a vehicle driven by a fellow officer during a March 15 incident on Long Hill Drive in which a teenager has admitted that he was trying to commit "suicide by cop," according to the police spokesman.

The unmarked silver Infiniti sport utility vehicle driven by Officer Carlos DaCruz did, however, hit the suspect, Ethan Coelho, 18, of 57 Long Hill Drive, according to the spokesman, Lt. Kevin Szydlo.

Coelho was taken to a hospital, where he "was evaluated, treated, and released for minor injuries," Szydlo has said.

Journal Inquirer stories saying DaCruz's vehicle hit Officer Steven Gillette were based on a misreading of an arrest warrant affidavit by police Agent Brian Barao.

The agent quotes a statement by Gillette over the police radio at 1:25 p.m. that "the male has a knife and was coming right at him. Ofc. Gillette then stated that someone just ran him over."

In describing Gillette's body camera footage of the incident, Barao reported that Coelho was walking east on the sidewalk on the north side of Long Hill Drive, then ran toward Gillette with his fist raised, as if holding a knife. Gillette drew his sidearm but retreated, backward at first, then turned and ran away from Coelho while looking back toward him, according to the agent.

"Ofc. Gillette turns fully away from Coelho and runs eastbound toward 112 Long Hill Drive at which time Ofc. DaCruz's unmarked police vehicle (silver Infiniti SUV) is observed traveling westbound down toward him," the agent wrote.

"The body cam footage does not show the impact with Ofc. DaCruz's vehicle as it is obscured by the jacket and Ofc. Gillette has his back turned to the vehicle," Barao continued. "Ofc. Gillette then turns around, at which time the footage shows Coelho lying face down on the south curb line sidewalk in front of 112 Long Hill Dr."

Later in the affidavit, the agent quotes a witness as saying that "she observed a small silver car hit the suspect on foot."

Coelho is charged with an attempted assault on public safety personnel. He is free on $75,000 bond and is due April 18 in Manchester Superior Court, records show.

