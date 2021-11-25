Police unready to tip their hands in two unsettling cases

Nov. 25—The Boone County Sheriff's Office is making progress in two unsettling cases but has yet to complete either investigation, and is unable to release any details, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

CHILDREN DIE IN CRASH

Investigators have completed interviews, but are still processing evidence from a Sept. 2 crash that killed two and injured four, all teens from the Indianapolis area.

The children reportedly fled Lawrence police into Boone County and crashed head-on into a tree in a yard at 6500 E. Ind. 32 in rural Whitestown.

The Lawrence Police Department notified Boone County Dispatch just after 4 a.m. that they ended their pursuit south of the Boone/Marion County line and let authorities here know a Kia Soul was a vehicle of interest to them, Boone County Sheriff's Deputy Wesley Garst said at the time.

But a short time later, a homeowner called 911 to say a car had crashed into a tree in her yard and officers were already there and extinguishing a vehicle fire.

Boone County Sheriff's deputies found three Lawrence police officers rendering aid to the car's six juvenile occupants, Garst said.

The BCSO and other area law enforcement agencies routinely alert local authorities when they enter another jurisdiction, Garst said. But on that morning, "No one advised that there was a pursuit in the county," Garst said, adding, "No one asked for help with a pursuit in the county."

Collecting data from the car is the next step, Garst said Tuesday.

"Once all evidence has been processed and reviewed," within the BCSO, results will be turned over to the Boone County Prosecutor's office for review, Garst said.

MAN FOUND WITH THROAT CUT IN FIELD

A man was discovered bleeding from the throat in late September. But he has been unwilling to talk to police, who have yet to determine if his wounds were self-inflicted or a result of assault, Garst said Tuesday.

Yari Pacheco-Santiago, 23, of Indianapolis was in the passenger side of his own car and parked in a field off of S. Edlin Road, northwest of Milledgeville. A passerby told police a car was parked in the field at about 4 a.m.

Police found Pacheco-Santiago holding his throat and unable to speak. Police reportedly found a folding knife on the console and blood throughout the vehicle, Garst said.

Police flew a drone over the area where the vehicle was found, but no arrests were made. It was not clear if Pacheco-Santiago had been the driver, or if he was alone. No suspects have been arrested in connection to his injuries.

"We are still processing evidence from the case," Garst said.

The Lebanon Reporter will publish details in both cases as they become available.