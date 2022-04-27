Police: Unruly Dunkin’ customer berates staff over item not on menu

Police are looking to identify a woman they say became unruly at a Dunkin’ in Dorchester when she was told an item she wanted was not on the menu.

The incident happened around 6:46 p.m. April 25 at the chain’s location on Blue Hill Avenue. A drive-thru employee told officers the woman wanted to order a multicolored Coolatta, according to police.

When the woman was told that was not on the menu, she became “increasingly hostile,” police say.

The employee offered a free Coolatta from the menu, but the customer “became belligerent, while yelling profanities” through the drive-thru window, according to police.

Police say the customer then went into the store, where she yelled at the staff and pushed the Coolatta machine over. She then fled in a gray SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call B-2 Detectives at 617-343-4275. Anonymous tips may be called into the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or texted to to CRIME (27463) with the word “TIP.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW