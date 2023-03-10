Police unsure if man in Arlington died from car crash or medical emergency that caused it

A 64-year-old man died after a crash Thursday morning in Arlington, according to a news release from police.

The man was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee around 9:20 a.m. on Interstate 20 near Little Road when the Jeep left the roadway and crashed into the concrete median, accoridng to police. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Police said it appears he had a medical emergency while driving.

Nobody else was in the vehicle and no other vehicles were involved, according to police. At this point, authorities aren’t sure if the crash contributed to his death.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death and, once next-of-kin has been notified, release the man’s name.