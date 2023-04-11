Police make unusual charge in assault case

Apr. 11—HIGH POINT — Police filed an unusual charge that involves an attempted killing as part of an investigation of a sexual assault in east High Point late last week.

Daniel G. Rodriguez, 37, of Winston-Salem, was arrested at 10:15 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Brentwood Street and charged with one count of felony secret assault, according to a High Point Police Department arrest report.

By legal definition, secret assault involves three elements — the assailant used a deadly weapon, intended to kill the person and acted in a secret manner where the victim may not have been conscious of the assailant's presence.

In the case Friday night, the victim was treated by paramedics and taken to an area hospital, but wasn't seriously injured, Capt. C.E. Weisner of the High Point Police Department said.

Rodriguez also was charged with two other felonies, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and another unusual charge, distributing noxious or deleterious food. The food charge relates to an offense in which a person passes off as safe a food or beverage that contains a controlled substance, a poisonous material or something spoiled or otherwise hazardous to eat or drink.

Police acknowledge that secret assault and the food charge are atypical statutes for officers to cite.

"The charges are a little odd," Weisner told The High Point Enterprise on Monday.

Weisner said that authorities aren't releasing more information because the case is being investigated by the High Point Police Department special victims unit.

"Even though charges have been made, it's still in the investigation phase," Weisner said. "We are awaiting some drug results to come back amongst some other things."

Rodriguez was detained in the Guilford County Jail in High Point on Monday with no bond allowed.

