Police unveil surveillance footage of robber who stabbed 15-year-old boy at Brooklyn subway station

Investigators have identified a suspect wanted for stabbing a 15-year-old boy aboard an L train in Brooklyn, police announced Monday.

The attacker is believed to be about 16 years old and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with black sweatpants, according to police.

The victim was arguing with the suspect aboard a northbound L train at 8 p.m. Sunday, when the attacker stabbed him in the hip as they neared the E. 105th St. stop near Foster Ave. in Canarsie, cops said.

The thief nabbed the victim’s phone before fleeing into the station and heading topside, according to law enforcement.

Paramedics rushed the teenager to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

The Canarsie stabbing followed an attack on Wednesday, when an argument over a subway seat led a commuter to stab another man in the stomach aboard a northbound No. 5 train in Manhattan.

Prior to that, a man went on an 18-minute slashing spree that left three women at stations along the Lexington Ave. line in Manhattan suffering leg wounds last Monday.