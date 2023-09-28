Police provide updates on cross-Lubbock pursuit that ended with crash, foot chase

Police on Thursday released additional details about a cross-Lubbock pursuit that ended with a crash and foot pursuit in the Tech Terrace and briefly put two schools under secure protocol.

According to a statement Lubbock police, officers started pursuing a silver SUV, which they believed was being operated by a wanted subject near 82nd Street and Avenue U at 8:48 a.m. Tuesday.

Cross-Lubbock police pursuit ends with crash in Tech Terrace

A Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter responded to assist during the pursuit.

LPD officers canceled the ground pursuit due to safety concerns, but the helicopter was still able to pursue the vehicle driven by 30-year-old Stefan Franks.

Police say Franks was driving at a high rate of speed through the intersection of 21st Street and Canton Avenue where the SUV crashed into another vehicle. Franks and an unidentified passengers fled the area on foot.

Franks was located, according to LPD, however; the passenger was not.

The driver of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries and was tread by EMS on scene.

Franks was arrested and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center and was charged with possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest with a vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm, failure to stop and render aid and an unrelated warrant. Jail records show he is also being held on a parole violation.

The investigation is still on going.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Police provide updates on cross-Lubbock pursuit that ended with crash