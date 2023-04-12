Police give updates on Easter shootings that killed 7 people in Poppy Park, Parramore

Orlando Police Department detectives on Wednesday gave updates about two Easter Sunday shootings that, combined, killed seven people, including a child and two teenagers.

“Our Parramore community and our Carver Shores neighborhood were both victims of tragedy,” Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said at the start of the press conference.

Just before 7 p.m., officers arrived at Poppy Park in Carver Shores, where five people had been shot: Three were killed and two others were injured.

OPD Detective Patrick Cavanaugh said there was an unpermitted Easter egg hunt, which was advertised on TikTok, happening at the park at the time.

The shooting began when 17-year-old Tristan Morgan and the driver of a Lamborghini, 38-year-old Jamal Watson, who stopped in traffic on Lescot Lane, got into a verbal altercation, Cavanaugh said.

The two soon began firing at each other, and both were killed. Morgan was found with a fatal gunshot wound in the park before he was pronounced dead, and Watson died at a local hospital.

Then, on the north side of Lescot Lane, three family members on their porch were struck by gunfire, said Cavanaugh. Patriza Deterville, 33, was killed; another was in stable condition as of Wednesday morning, and another was released from the hospital the same night of the incident.

Officers believe there was a third shooter, a woman who is accounted for and is complying with police. She has not been arrested in connection with the incident. Cavanaugh said there was no indication that the shooting was gang-related.

About 16 hours earlier, police shot and killed a man who they say fired at them shortly after he killed his son and his girlfriend’s mother and daughter.

Police responded to a house near Parramore Avenue and Grand Street in response to a domestic violence call at 2:21 a.m. Sunday, said OPD Detective Maxwell Persons. The woman who called 911 said she and her boyfriend, Lacorvis Tamar Daley, 28, got into a verbal altercation over the phone and that she believed he was going to harm her family.

At 2:18 a.m., the woman got a text message from her mother, 69-year-old Carole Fulmore, stating “help he is shooting a gun call police,” Persons said.

Arriving officers heard gunshots inside the house before Daley walked out and began shooting at officers, according to OPD. Police returned fire, killing him at the scene.

Inside the house, investigators discovered his girlfriend’s mother, Fulmore; 13-year-old Damionna Reed, his girlfriend’s daughter; and 7-year-old Cameron Bouie, his own son, who police rushed to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A rifle, a stolen semi-automatic handgun and ammunition were found spread out on Daley’s bed, said Persons.

Witnesses interviewed by investigators said Daley had been acting “erratically” and had “become paranoid, stating that people were conspiring to get him,” according to the detective.

Daley, who has been convicted of four felonies, was arrested on a domestic violence charge in 2016 after an incident with the mother who called police Sunday.

OPD released body camera footage of the trading of gunfire between officers and Daley. The department also released images of an officer’s patrol car, which was riddled with gunfire.

Two officers were placed on paid leave as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates their use of deadly force, per OPD’s standard procedure.

If you or someone you know is struggling with domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or Florida’s Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-500-1119. In Central Florida, you can also call the Harbor House’s 24-hour confidential crisis hotline at 407-886-2856.

