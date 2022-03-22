Police upgrade charges for NC man arrested in connection with March shooting

A North Carolina man arrested in connection with a March shooting in Myrtle Beach is now facing a murder charge after the victim died, officials said.

Lashawn Jarrett, 37, of Monroe, has also been charged with assault and battery, discharging a firearm into a vehicle, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and drug possession, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department Facebook post on Monday.

He was arrested March 6 and had previously charged with attempted murder.

Rhonda Harris, 38, died at a hospital on Friday. She was taken there after the March 1 shooting near the Yachtsman Resort, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

Police said Jarrett shot one person in a vehicle near 14th Avenue North and North Ocean Boulevard.

Jarrett was also shot, and taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Jarrett is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center, according to online booking records.