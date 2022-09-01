Police upgrade charges in shooting to murder

Sep. 1—The suspect arrested in the shooting death of Trenton Medders, 25, of Ohatchee, last week in Jacksonville has had charges upgraded from manslaughter to murder, officials say.

Justin Racca has been charged with murder for Medders' death, according to Jacksonville police Chief Marcus Wood. Also charged with murder is Ashley Duggan, whom Wood characterized as Racca's either current or former wife — their relationship is unclear, he said.

"As you know, we responded out to the 1500 block on Rochester Road last week for a shooting that resulted in a death investigation," Wood said. "In the initial investigation, we arrested a suspect who was on scene, Justin Racca, for manslaughter."

The key factor in that charge was that there had been a "heat of passion" element to the crime that occured during an argument between Racca and Medders. However, Wood said investigators now believe new evidence shows that heat of passion might not be the only factor.

"We don't think that the 'heat of passion' was the only motive or reasoning for the shooting. We believe that there was more to it than that," Wood said.

Wood said that investigations such as this are very complex in nature, with law enforcement collecting various types of evidence such as body-cam footage and written witness statements. No detail is unimportant.

"We got to a point where we were able to look at the evidence that we had and some of the statements that we had and really determined that there were a lot of inconsistencies in stories," Wood said. "There was a lot of information that came in stories that didn't fit the physical evidence that we had."

Even now, the investigation is ongoing, with Wood and his team redoubling their efforts, going back over "every bit of evidence," and re-interviewing witnesses.

"What we realize as we continue to talk to more people, different people will give us different pieces of the puzzle," Wood said. "So we're going back and re-interviewing people once we find out information to try to plug in holes where we have questions to make sure that we're doing a very thorough job and making sure that we get as much of the information as we can."

In addition to charging Duggan in connection with Medders' death, authorities have also charged her with aiding and abetting.

Duggan and Racca are both being held at the Calhoun County jail on $760,000 bond each.