Police urge neighbors to take shelter during standoff

Dec. 1—Santa Fe police on Tuesday evening warned residents near the intersection of Calle la Resolana and Calle de Oriente to shelter in place after receiving a report of a man threatening to harm himself and pointing a gun at his wife.

The warning was issued around 6:30 p.m. and was lifted at 11 p.m. after officers were unable to persuade the man to leave his home and go to a medical facility for a mental health evaluation.

The man's wife called 911 dispatchers at 5:35 p.m., saying her husband was trying to hurt himself, Deputy Chief Matthew Champlin wrote in an email. During a second call, she told dispatchers her husband had a loaded revolver and that she had locked herself in a bathroom.

"Based on initial information it was believed the female was a victim of domestic violence," Champlin wrote.

However, after police arrived at the couple's residence at La Resolana apartment complex and spoke with them individually, he wrote, officers determined the man "did not intentionally or maliciously assault her."

Champlin wrote, "After exhausting all reasonable means of persuading the male to exit the residence for a potential mental evaluation, officers were unsuccessful, and the decision was made to conclude the incident."