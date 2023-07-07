Police urge Somerville residents to lock their windows after a string of reported break-ins

Somerville police are warning residents to lock their first-floor windows and doors after a string of break-ins occurred in the area of Beacon Street near the Cambridge line.

These break-ins happened between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m. and the suspect allegedly entered through residents unlocked first-floor windows.

Police released a photo of a suspect in tan or gray cargo shorts and a black t-shirt connected to a recent breaking and entering in that area, the department announced Thursday.

Residents are urged to call the police if they see anything unusual in their neighborhood such as loitering, persons in driveways or yards who shouldn’t be, and any other suspicious behavior.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

