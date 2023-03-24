Police ‘urgently’ looking for missing man from Ligonier

Police are urgently looking for a missing man from Ligonier.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office says 41-year-old Michael Smidlein was last seen on Wednesday at around 8:30 a.m. at his house.

Smidlein left his wallet and phone behind before driving away in his tan Dodge Dakota four-door pickup truck. The rear bumper of the truck is missing and the license plate is ZVS-9459.

Family members have not heard from Smidlein since Wednesday.

Smidlein is the owner of Papa’s Painting Inc. He spends time working in Aspinwall and Shadyside in Allegheny County. He also has acquaintances in Greensburg and Derry. He was in contact with those people before he went missing.

Police say there are concerns for Smidlein’s health and are hoping to locate him immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ligonier Valler Police at 724-238-5105 or 911.

