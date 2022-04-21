Police: USPS employee stole credit cards from mail she was supposed to deliver

A United States Postal Service employee accused of stealing credit cards from mail she was supposed to deliver has been arrested, according to Delhi police.

Coniya Tyler, 25, was a USPS mail carrier. Police said she stole multiple credit cards and used them at various stores.

Delhi police said they began an investigation after a resident reported fraudulent charges on a credit card that still hadn't arrived in the mail.

Detectives said the credit card was used multiple times at stores in Norwood. According to investigators, footage from those stores showed a female wearing a USPS uniform.

Tyler was eventually identified as the woman in the security footage, police said.

On Thursday, Tyler was interviewed by detectives and admitted to the theft, according to Delhi police. Detectives said Tyler was one of the victim's mail carriers.

Police said they located 14 more credit cards in her purse that she admitted she also stole.

Tyler was arrested and taken to the Hamilton County Justice Center. She has been charged with felony theft. Officials said she will possibly face more charges in the future.

Detectives said the investigation is ongoing and more infromation will be released as it becomes available.

