Police find USPS mailbox key during traffic stop in Oakwood

Police recovered a U.S. Postal Service mailbox key during a traffic stop in Oakwood last week.

During the traffic stop, both opened and unopened mail were found along with the mailbox key, according to a spokesperson for the Oakwood Public Safety Department.

They “arrow” key can open all blue mail boxes outside of post offices.

The spokesperson says police have been in contact with the postal inspector and that the case may be turned over to them and handled at the federal level.

In the last year, News Center 7′s I-Team has also tracked cases of thieves getting into the boxes and stealing people’s mail in Dayton, Trotwood, Kettering, Centerville, Huber Heights and Washington Township.

