Police in Utah ask for help in solving 2020 cold case murder of man shot dead in own home, offer $5G reward

Investigators in Utah are asking the public for help in solving the cold case murder of a man found shot dead inside his home last year, offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Kelly Robert Bodily, 53, had "sustained gunshots to his upper body" when police responded to his home in Clearfield, about 30 miles north of Salt Lake City, on Dec. 7 to a report of a deceased male, Clearfield police said Wednesday in a news release.

PENNSYLVANIA MAN CONFESSES TO 33-YEAR-OLD COLD CASE MURDER AFTER DNA MATCH, POLICE SAY

Police said the weapon used was a 9mm handgun. Investigators believe Bodily was murdered between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. two days earlier.

"There was no evidence of a burglary or robbery," police said. "It is possible the suspect was familiar with the area and knew Kelly."

While investigators are continuing to follow up on information and work with forensic and DNA experts in the hopes of finding a suspect or person of interest, the case has effectively gone cold.

"We have exhausted all our leads and are looking to bring a spotlight back on this," Clearfield Assistant Police Chief Devin Rogers told the Standard-Examiner in Ogden.

Rogers said that the investigation was the department’s only homicide cold case.

Police asked anyone with information about Bodily’s death to call Det. Sgt. Carlson on 801-525-2834, by email at investigations@clearfieldcity.org, or on the Tip-a-Cop line at 801-525-2849.