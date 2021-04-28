Police: Vehicle changed lanes ahead of van in deadly crash

This photo provided by the Gwinnett County Police Department shows tire marks on the pavement, front, near the scene of a deadly crash in Gwinnett County, Ga., Saturday, April 24. 2021. Police in Georgia say multiple people died and several others were hurt in the interstate crash. Gwinnett County police say the crash left a passenger van engulfed in flames and rolled on its side Saturday evening. (Gwinnett County Police Department via AP)
·1 min read

SUWANEE, Ga. (AP) — A vehicle on a Georgia interstate unexpectedly changed lanes ahead of a van that went out of control, rolled onto its side and slid across two lanes, bursting into flames and killing six women inside, authorities said Wednesday.

Gwinnett County police released their initial accident report and identified the victims killed in the Saturday wreck, many of whom were part of a sober living community called We Are Living Proof.

Flames grew rapidly as bystanders tried to save the motorists from the burning passenger van, witnesses recounted later. Ten injured survivors of the crash were taken to hospitals.

The vehicle seen changing lanes ahead of the van did not remain at the scene, police said in their report.

The women killed were all from Georgia and ranged in age from 26 to 53.

Among them was Alishia Carroll of Columbus, a 34-year-old mother of four who had recently decided to get help for her addiction problems, family members said. The van was carrying the women to a treatment recovery meeting, relatives told WXIA-TV.

“She was finally trying to get good for herself and good for kids and God just wanted to take her home,” Carroll’s oldest child, Kylie Mitchell, told the Atlanta station.

They're seeking more information from anyone who witnessed the crash, which happened on Interstate 85 about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northeast of downtown Atlanta.

