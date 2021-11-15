Police: Vehicle involved in deadly shooting damaged in earlier wreck

File image

Lubbock police officials say a $5,000 reward is available for information that can help them solve a deadly shooting Friday in North Lubbock.

Police officials in a news release said homicide detectives are searching for a Toyota Camry believed to be involved in a Friday shooting in North Lubbock that left a 28-year-old man dead.

The Camry is believed to be a model in the 2018-2022 range with a black or silver roof and was involved in a crash on University Avenue before the shooting. A portion of the car's driver-side bumper is missing and its taillights are not working.

Lubbock police on Monday released an image of a Toyota Camry similar to the 2018-2022 Silver Toyota Camry SE/XSE believed to be involved in a deadly shooting Friday. Police believe the vehicle will have significant rear driver’s side damage including missing the highlighted area.

The vehicle is believed to be involved in the Nov. 12 shooting death of Paul Saiz, who was found dead in a vehicle near the intersection of North University Avenue and Regis Street.

Officers who found Saiz were initially responding to a shots fired call in the 2500 block of Loyola Street. On their way to the area, officers learned that more shots fired were reported along North University Avenue and may involved a vehicle stopped at the intersection of Regis Street and University Avenue.

The release does not indicate what caused the shooting or Saiz's involvement.

Anyone with information on the case can call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

