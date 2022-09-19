Police: Vehicle occupants could have been shooting at each other

Crime scene tape drapes across a Lafayette Police Department cruiser, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 in Lafayette.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. − At 7:58 p.m. Saturday, shots fired were reported on the 2700 block of Old US 231 South. According to the Lafayette Police Department, no victims were reported and there are currently no suspects.

"We don't have any suspects identified in the shooting," Captain Brian Phillips with LPD said. "There were two vehicles from what we can tell and multiple shots that were fired. Rounds also struck the (nearby) Simply Self Storage."

Although specifics aren't known, LPD believes those in each of the cars - potentially a white Chrysler 300 and a silver Ford Edge - may have been shooting at each other from within the cars.

"We have no victims to this shooting," Phillips said.

LPD reports that this is an ongoing investigation.

