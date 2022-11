Nov. 9—ATHENS — An argument between two people that began inside the Walmart Supercenter in Athens led to gunshots being fired in the parking lot about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, Athens police said.

Police said several vehicles were struck by the gunfire.

They said the shooters have been identified and arrests are expected in the ongoing investigation.

