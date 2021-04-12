Police vehicles vandalized after man who was shot by police dies near Minneapolis

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nicholas Pfosi
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Nicholas Pfosi

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (Reuters) - Members of an angry crowd vandalized two police vehicles on Sunday after the death of a man who was shot by an officer about 10 miles (16 km) from where George Floyd died during his arrest last May in Minneapolis, a Reuters witness said.

About 100 people, some visibly upset and one carrying a sign declaring "Justice for George Floyd," confronted police in riot gear after an officer shot a man in his car in Brooklyn Center, a Minneapolis suburb.

At one point, police fired rubber bullets, hitting at least two people in the crowd, and bloodying at least one, according to the Reuters witness. Some in the crowd dispersed as police appeared to be readying to use tear gas on protesters, although none was deployed.

Police cars were pelted with stones and rocks, the witness said, while Twitter video from a Minneapolis Star Tribune reporter showed people jumping up and down on the hoods and roofs of the vehicles.

The dead man was named by relatives on the scene as Daunte Wright, 20, according to the Star Tribune.

In a news release, the Brooklyn Center Police Department said officers pulled over the driver for a traffic violation just before 2 p.m., and ascertained he had an outstanding arrest warrant.

As police tried to arrest him, he re-entered the vehicle. One officer fired their weapon, striking the driver, police said. The driver drove several blocks before striking another vehicle and died at the scene. Police say both the officers' body cameras were activated during the incident.

Tensions in the Minneapolis area are extremely high as the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, a white former Minneapolis police officer captured on video kneeling for nine minutes on the neck of Floyd, a 46-year-old handcuffed Black man, enters its third week on Monday.

Floyd's death led to U.S. and global protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

(Reporting by Nicholas Pfosi in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, and Tim Reid in Washington; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Recommended Stories

  • Sutton Hoo volunteer couple found dead in 'murder suicide' at £500k listed townhouse

    A couple who volunteered at Sutton Hoo have been found dead in their listed townhouse in what police are treating as a suspected murder suicide. Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths of the couple, named locally Jonathan and Sally Metcalf, who were found dead in their 18th century home in Woodbridge, in Suffolk on Saturday night. Post mortems carried out on Sunday concluded that Mrs Metcalf who was aged in her 60s died of compression of the neck while her husband died as a result of hanging. Suffolk Police said that her death was being treated as murder and his death was not being thought to be suspicious. A Suffolk Police statement added: “Formal identification procedures in respect of both parties have not yet taken place. “The investigation into the deaths continues, but detectives do not believe that there is anyone else involved with this incident. “A police scene remains in place at the property, but there is no threat to the wider community.” Mrs Metcalf, 68 and her 72-year-old husband worked as National Trust volunteers at the Sutton Hoo ship burial site and on the Trust website Mrs Metcalf is described as the "much loved mother hen of Sutton Hoo". Clare Perkins, a former mayor of Woodbridge, said: "They were just beautiful people and were always ready with a smile and kind words. It is just tragic. She worked so hard at Sutton Hoo and was always willing to help people." Emergency services were alerted at around 6.15pm on Saturday.

  • Credit Suisse’s New Chairman to Decide If a Deal Is the Answer

    (Bloomberg) -- The damage control work at Credit Suisse Group AG from a pair of disasters that stunned the banking world will soon give way to the question of how the 165-year-old institution will rehabilitate its business and reputation.A new chairman, Lloyds Banking Group Plc chief Antonio Horta-Osorio, arrives in three weeks, to begin the search for answers after the fiascoes involving Archegos Capital Management, a New York-based family office, and supply-chain lender Greensill Capital, which have already wiped out more than a year of profits.Horta-Osorio has a few possible courses, including: a housecleaning that shrinks the Credit Suisse balance sheet and reduces capital allocated to the investment bank; selling parts of the business to deepen its focus on wealth management and rebuild capital; acquiescing to an acquirer; or merging with its larger neighbor in Zurich, UBS Group AG.With a 4.4 billion franc ($4.7 billion) writedown tied to its losses from Archegos, the fallout from the collapse of Greensill Capital, and a dividend cut and suspension in share buybacks, frustrations among stakeholders are boiling over. Speculation is rife over the future of the investment bank, the asset-management unit, and the fate of top executives.Here’s how things could go, according to interviews with a dozen bankers, analysts, consultants and executives who asked not to be named discussing hypothetical scenarios and nonpublic matters:Self HelpFollowing consultations with executives and staff, the new chairman’s first move could involve the 440 billion-franc asset-management unit. The business is too small to compete globally and its leaders are distracted by the Greensill fallout. While a variety of outcomes is possible, including a partial sale or listing, selling the entire unit could fetch as much as 5 billion francs -- a figure based on previous deals in the industry.Allianz SE is among firms that have signaled interest in Credit Suisse’s asset-management business, according to people briefed on the discussions. BlackRock Inc. is also among potential buyers, Reuters reported Friday. Spokespeople for Allianz and BlackRock declined to comment.A Credit Suisse spokeswoman said the bank has no plans to sell all or part of its asset-management business.Horta-Osorio’s initial decisions could depend on whether the Swiss regulator Finma requires Credit Suisse to hold more capital against its credit or operational risks, as it did after UBS lost about $2 billion on unauthorized trades by London-based trader Kweku Adoboli a decade ago.For now, one piece of good news for Credit Suisse is that it remains financially solid. Its capital ratios are only slightly below the average for European peers and above the regulatory minimum.With capital largely intact, an investment bank that is still competitive in areas such as advisory, a top wealth-management business and a profitable Swiss operation, Horta-Osorio could take a fresh crack at what his predecessors tried: shrinking the investment bank -- offloading some or all of the prime brokerage, marrying it more directly to wealth managemen, exiting some credit trading, and reducing exposure to leveraged finance. Horta-Osorio couldn’t be reached for comment.A more radical option would be a complete exit or sale of the investment bank, a move that has proven historically difficult and could limit products available to ultra-rich wealth-management clients.A Takeover, A BreakupHostile takeovers in banking are rare but situations like the one Credit Suisse is in are equally unusual.The market is valuing it at about half of its book value, and U.S. giants JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley have signaled interest in asset-gathering businesses.Bankers were running the numbers on Credit Suisse as a potential acquisition target even before the Archegos fallout. Deutsche Bank AG could explore a deal to create a European investment-banking champion with one of the biggest wealth managers in the world. BNP Paribas SA, one of the few European banks able to do a deal, could scale up quickly in Asia while expanding its investment-banking business.For long-suffering Credit Suisse shareholders, a sale or breakup could be a way to finally make returns on the investment. It’s been a lost decade under Chairman Urs Rohner. Rohner raised billions of capital while the share price lost 70% during his tenure.The bank could also attract attention from an activist investor, who could pressure the board to accelerate their reviews of personnel and strategy.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:“A potential sale of Credit Suisse’s $450 billion-plus asset management unit for $3.7-$4 billion may make sense, as the unit likely faces a charge tied to Greensill-related risks after an unrelated $458 million 4Q impairment. An implied price of less than 1% of assets appears low to midrange vs. recent manager deals, and may reflect an operational discount. The structure of legal liabilities matters. Multiple bidders, reported by Reuters, could boost the price, helping to replenish capital.-- Alison Williams, BI senior banking analystClick here to read the research.The Swiss SolutionUBS and Credit Suisse explored a merger last year, people familiar with the discussions have said. The main rationale would be cost savings that could be in the billions.Any deal would be complex and would means years of integration work. Credit Suisse would have to spin off its Swiss unit first for antitrust reasons. The combined bank would add even more scale in wealth and asset management and could also regain global heft in investment banking.There are pitfalls. UBS has scaled back its fixed-income business. A combination with Credit Suisse would be a complete reversal from that and it is unclear whether the Swiss regulator -- which itself going through a leadership transition -- would want an even bigger investment-banking balance sheet after the UBS bailout a decade ago.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Iran says Natanz nuclear site hit by terrorism - TV

    An incident at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility on Sunday was caused by an act of "nuclear terrorism", the country's nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi said, according to state TV, adding that Tehran reserves the right to take action against the perpetrators. Israel's Kan public radio cited intelligence sources, whose nationality it did not disclose, as saying that Israel's Mossad spy agency had carried out a cyber attack at the site. Earlier on Sunday, the spokesman for Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation (AEOI) had said that a problem with the electrical distribution grid of the Natanz site had caused an incident, Iranian media reported.

  • The UAE has announced Nora al-Matroushi as its first female astronaut

    Assuming she takes part in a mission after her training, Nora al-Matroushi could become the first Arab woman to venture into space.

  • Hideki Matsuyama makes history, becoming first Japanese player to win Masters

    Hideki Matsuyama becomes the first Japanese man to win one of golf's majors, finishing at 10-under par to take the 2021 Masters tournament title.

  • Is Hornet LaMelo Ball still Rookie of the Year favorite? We asked voters who’ll decide

    How might Charlotte Hornet LaMelo Ball’s broken wrist affect Rookie of Year vote?

  • Bichette drives in 5, Blue Jays rout Angels 15-1

    Bo Bichette had five RBIs, Randal Grichuk hit a three-run double during a seven-run second inning and the Toronto Blue Jays stopped a four-game skid by routing the Los Angeles Angels 15-1 on Saturday night following a rain delay that lasted more than 2 1/2 hours. Bichette had two-run doubles in the third and fourth, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added RBI singles in both innings as the Blue Jays went up 14-1. The pair drew bases-loaded walks in the second from José Quintana (0-1), who allowed seven runs, five hits and four walks in 1 2/3 innings.

  • Pubs, hairdressers set to reopen as UK eases virus lockdown

    Millions of people in Britain will get their first chance in months for haircuts, casual shopping and restaurant meals on Monday, as the government takes the next step on its lockdown-lifting road map. Nationwide restrictions have been in place in England since early January, and similar rules in the other parts of the U.K., to suppress a surge in coronavirus infections that swept the country late last year, linked to a more transmissible new variant first identified in southeast England. Britain has had Europe’s worst coronavirus outbreak, with more than 127,000 confirmed deaths.

  • We've lost the 'grandfather of the nation', UK's Prince Andrew says

    LONDON (Reuters) -The death of Prince Philip has left a huge void for his wife Queen Elizabeth and Britain has lost its "grandfather", his son Prince Andrew said on Sunday, as tributes poured in and the royals thanked the public for its support. Andrew joined his siblings Charles, Anne and Edward in saying they had taken strength from the outpouring of affection and would rally around their mother in her time of grief. Andrew called his father a "remarkable man" after he left a private church service in Windsor, near where Philip died on Friday aged 99.

  • Minnesota police shoot, kill man after traffic stop incident

    The family of Daunte Wright said he was later pronounced dead. Officials from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said the agency was on the scene of a shooting involving a police officer in Brooklyn Center on Sunday afternoon. Brooklyn Center is a city with a population of about 30,000 people located on the northwest border of Minneapolis.

  • 'We are done dying': NAACP, Virginia governor express outrage at pepper-spraying of Black and Latino Army officer during traffic stop

    Virginia's attorney general, at least one congressman and the NAACP are furious at the actions of Windsor police officers during a traffic stop.

  • Man in hospital with COVID despite being fully vaccinated, wife says

    Laura Eugene's husband is in the hospital fighting for his life. She says they got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine back on March 6. Eugene says on April 1, her husband started to feel sick, and then tested positive for COVID.

  • John Boehner says that Mitch McConnell 'holds his feelings, thoughts, and emotions in a lockbox'

    For Boehner, a jovial, backslapping politician who is known to publicly cry, McConnell's steely and to-the-point demeanor is quite a contrast.

  • A 911 dispatcher in Louisiana was arrested after authorities say she refused to return $1.2 million that was accidentally deposited into her account

    According to a lawsuit filed last week, Charles Schwab & Co. mistakenly transferred the woman more than $1.2 million. It meant to transfer $82.56.

  • Henry Cavill goes Instagram official with new girlfriend — see the pic!

    Cavill, 37, introduced his "beautiful and brilliant love" Natalie Viscuso to his 15 million Instagram followers.

  • Tiger Woods congratulates Hideki Matsuyama on Masters win, says it 'will impact the entire golf world'

    Tiger knows what it is like to change the sport.

  • Harry Reid on former House Speaker John Boehner: 'I did everything I could to cause him trouble' but we 'got a lot done'

    "The deal is this - Boehner and I got a lot done, but we didn't mince words," he said. "He was right. I did everything I could to cause him trouble."

  • Volcano eruption in St. Vincent brings new worries: Destruction of parts of the country

    The eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, which saw the eruption of its La Soufrière volcano for the first time in 42 years, woke up Sunday to heavy ash fall everywhere, more explosive eruptions, minor earthquakes overnight and a new worry: the possible destruction of communities from heavy flows of lava droplets and hot gas.

  • Hugh Jackman and wife stun in 1996 wedding photos shared for their 25th anniversary

    The actor said it was his "destiny" for the couple to be together.

  • Bristling tensions with Prince Harry remain, but Royal family will wear the mask of unity at Duke’s funeral

    The subtle briefings were designed to give Prince Harry the softest possible landing on his arrival back in the UK ahead of his beloved grandfather’s funeral on Saturday. From sources suggesting he was “united in grief” with the rest of the Royal family following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, to the couple’s unofficial spokesman Omid Scobie insisting – should anyone be in doubt – that “Harry was incredibly close to Philip”, the Sussex spin machine was in evidence as the displaced Prince prepared for his first transatlantic flight in 13 months. Members of the Royal family also sought to calm serves ahead of what is feared could be a difficult reunion for the House of Windsor, with a palace source suggesting that the Prince of Wales was particularly looking forward to seeing his youngest son. “It’s been more than a year,” they pointed out.