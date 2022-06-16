Police: Vermont man who threatened school incensed over idea of drag show

Jun. 16—The Vermont man arrested in New Hampshire on Tuesday for allegedly threatening his child's school in Canaan, Vt. was upset about the idea of a drag show at the school.

According to an affidavit from New Hampshire State Police, Shane Gobeil, 36, of Canaan, Vt., was in a Stewartstown grocery store Monday when police say he made threatening remarks about Canaan High School to two students working at the store. State police say they found surveillance video that showed Gobeil speaking.

"The school's changing. Before you know it there's going to be a drag queen show," state police say they could hear Gobeil saying on the video. "And you know what? I'm probably going to show up and kill somebody. A lot of bodies. You understand?"

When Vermont State Police asked Gobeil about his statement, they said he said, "Don't take what I said as a threat. Take it as a promise."

The Canaan school principal told state police that Gobeil had been barred from school grounds earlier this month after he yelled at another parent and a school employee because they were wearing face masks.

Schools in Canaan, Vt., were closed Tuesday and Wednesday in response to the threat, according to a message posted on the school website.

Gobeil was arrested Tuesday and charged with harassment — a misdemeanor — and released on his personal recognizance Wednesday, on the conditions that he not become intoxicated or possess firearms.

Gobeil will appear in court in Colebrook on Aug. 11.