Police veteran named interim chief

Nov. 22—HIGH POINT — Veteran High Point Police Department officer and commander Curtis Cheeks III was named to become interim police chief Tuesday with the pending retirement of Chief Travis Stroud.

Cheeks, a major and assistant chief for the support services division, will become interim chief effective Dec. 1, City Manager Tasha Logan Ford said. In announcing his retirement this past summer, Stroud said his departure would take effect Nov. 30.

"Maj. Cheeks has spent 21 years with the High Point Police Department, has a high level of professional knowledge within law enforcement and has demonstrated a willingness to serve as interim chief of police during this time," Logan Ford said.

Cheeks said he looks forward to the opportunity.

"The High Point Police Department's employees embrace the challenge of maintaining a high standard of professionalism while we serve all community members and visitors," he said.

During his career with the department, Cheeks served as commander of the investigations section in the major crimes unit, lieutenant over the strategic intelligence unit, community engagement unit and public information office, and field training supervisor.

He also has experience as a recruiting officer, field training officer, and vice and narcotics detective. Throughout his career, city officials say, Cheeks has been active in police efforts to deter open-air drug markets, domestic violence and violence related to gun crime.

When asked by The High Point Enterprise if he's pursuing the police chief job permanently, Cheeks referred the question to Logan Ford's office. Jeron Hollis, city managing director, said that city officials don't disclose names of individual applicants for a position.

City officials said Tuesday that the national search for a police chief has yielded more than 50 applicants. Logan Ford will use the next several months to work through the remaining phases of the hiring process, city officials say.

