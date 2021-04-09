Police: Victim was armed when fatally shot outside Middletown residence

Lauren Pack, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio
·2 min read

Apr. 9—Middletown police have identified the man shot and killed Saturday night outside a Bonita Drive residence, and they have formally charged the suspect.

Angel Vasquez-Munguia, 29, of Indianapolis, was killed outside a residence in the 4100 block of Bonita, according to police.

A warrant for the arrest of Tomas Prieto Morales for murder was also issued Wednesday. Middletown police continue to search for the 52-year-old Morales.

Reeve said detectives are no longer looking for Morales in the white 2007 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van or the white Chevrolet box truck they were seeking earlier. Both vehicles have been located.

One of the vehicles was located Wednesday parked at a Poplar Street residence, according to Reeve. The residence was searched, but Morales was not located.

Reeve said the box truck was seen on a traffic camera in Texas after the homicide then apparently driven back to Middletown by someone other than Morales. The residents on Popular Street know Morales through work laying carpet and are using it for jobs.

Reeve said Morales lives at the Bonita Drive residence. During the incident, there was a knock on the door, and Morales did not answer, but went outside. Reeve said Vasquez-Munguia was armed at the time he was shot, and a gun was found with him.

"We would really like to get Tomas' side of the story about what happened," Reeve said.

Reeve said Morales talked to family members by phone after the shooting, but he later turned the phone off. He may be fleeing to Mexico, Reeve said. A national "be on the lookout" call has been issued.

Anyone with any information into the whereabouts are asked to call 911 or 513-425-7700. Det. Ryan Morgan, at 513-425-7735, is leading the investigation.

Detectives are also continuing to investigate an unrelated March 27 deadly shooting in the parking lot of The 513 Lounge on North Verity Parkway. Jerode Daijone Hill, 29, of Hamilton, was killed and two others where injured when gunfire sprayed in the parking lot about 2:14 a.m.

The shooting was in the east side of the parking lot after a disturbance inside the bar, police said.

Reeve said Thursday police need witnesses to come forward and "we need the community's help with this."

He estimated about 50 to 70 people were in the bar and parking lot when the shooting happened.

"There were plenty of witnesses," Reeve said, adding detectives have a suspect but not enough evidence for charges.

"We have a developed a suspect, what we need to develop is some witnesses," he said.

