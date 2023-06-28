Police: Victim in drive-by shooting dies

Jun. 28—MOORE — An Oklahoma City man suspected in a drive-by shooting over the weekend could be charged with murder this week after one of the victims died Tuesday.

Jarelle Johnson, 19, was booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center late Sunday on four complaints of shooting with intent to kill.

Johnson is being held without bond, jail records show.

Officers responded to the scene of the shooting, a residence near Northwest 12th Avenue and Norman Avenue, about 12:45 a.m. Sunday, the police department reported.

The juvenile victim, one of three hospitalized following the shooting, died Tuesday, a Moore police spokesman confirmed.

One adult and one juvenile were also hospitalized. One has since been released, police reported.

Two juvenile suspects were also taken into custody, Lt. Wes Yost confirmed. They were taken to the Alan J. Couch Juvenile Detention Center in Norman, where they were booked on complaints of murder and shooting with intent to kill.

One of the suspects is being held on a first-degree murder complaint while the other is being held on a second-degree murder complaint, the spokesman said.

Moore detectives have presented charges to the Cleveland County district attorney's office.