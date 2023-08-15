Police: Victim found beaten and bruised after most recent attack by teens in Downtown Boston

A troubling trend of violence in Boston’s downtown district persists as three juveniles were arrested Monday night, accused of attacking an unsuspecting victim near Foot Locker.

Two 14-year-old males and a 15-year-old male were charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon (shod foot) and affray.

Officers responding to the area of 375 Washington Street around 8:17 p.m. for a report of an assault in progress found a victim being treated by paramedics for multiple bruises and lacerations, according to Boston Police. The victim was treated at the scene and declined further medical attention.

Witnesses allegedly told police the victim was randomly attacked by a group of juveniles.

After gathering descriptions of the teenaged suspects, authorities say they spotted one of them riding nearby on a blue bike. Officers attempted to stop the teen, who allegedly dismounted the bike and pushed it at officers.

After a brief foot pursuit, the teen was placed into custody while other officers arrested two more juveniles allegedly involved in the attack.

All three teens will be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.

No further information was immediately available.

