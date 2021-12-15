Police: Victim lured out of Clarksville home, fatally shot by ex-girlfriend's boyfriend

Two people are facing charges in connection with a fatal shooting last week in Clarksville.

Investigators say the teenage victim was lured out of his home by his ex-girlfriend and shot by her current boyfriend, who was waiting outside.

Arahmonie Major, 17, was pronounced dead in the area of Buckshot and Whitetail Drives shortly after police arrived at about 8:45 p.m. Dec. 8.

Major suffered from multiple gunshot wounds, according to CPD spokesperson Scott Beaubien. According to an arrest warrant, Major was shot at least once in the head. Shell casings from a 40-caliber gun were found at the scene, and at least one 9-milimeter shell casing was also recovered.

Clarksville Police investigates shooting in Buckshot Drive area on Dec. 8, 2021.

Robert Jaylen Holland, 18, of Nashville, and Miracle Bailey, 18, were arrested and charged in Major's death later that same night.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies were able to locate the couple's dark-colored Jeep shortly after Clarksville Police arrived at the scene.

Witnesses described seeing the Jeep leave the scene at a high speed, the warrant said.

Deputies tried to stop the Jeep in the area of Madison Street and Pageant Lane, based on the witness descriptions, Beaubien said.

The pursuit that followed took police through several streets and Austin Peay State University before it ended in the Lincoln Homes area, where four people fled the vehicle.

The driver, Holland, was found wearing a ski mask and detained after the foot pursuit while Bailey was found shortly after, police said. Holland told officers that the vehicle was stolen, police said.

Investigators said Holland and Bailey were in a relationship and Major was Bailey's ex-boyfriend.

Major's cellphone was recovered from the scene, and investigators learned that he was in communication with Bailey via social media before the shooting.

Earlier that day, Holland and Bailey got into a fight after she received a phone call from Major, police said.

The warrant says that Holland took Bailey home after the fight. She received a call from Holland shortly after and was instructed to video call Major and say that she wanted to meet up with him, it said.

Members of Major's family told investigators that he was on the phone with a girl right before he stepped outside the house and was shot.

Bailey knew Holland was armed with a gun earlier that day, the warrant said.

After the couple was taken into custody, a 40-caliber pistol was found in the direction Holland had run after he fled the vehicle and a 9-milimeter magazine was found in the back seat of the Jeep, police said.

Holland has been charged with criminal homicide, and Bailey has been charged with facilitation of criminal homicide.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to contact Detective Hughes, 931-648-0656, ext. 5684, Call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Alexis Clark can be reached at aclark@gannett.com or 931-217-8519.

