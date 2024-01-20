Police find victim of shooting in south Kansas City just after midnight Saturday

One man died in a shooting in south Kansas City early Saturday, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the 10700 block of Marsh Avenue around 12:30 a.m. on a report of the sound of shots fired. Before officers arrived at the scene, the call was updated to a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found an unknown male laying unresponsive on the ground with an apparent gun shot wound. Emergency medical services arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

According to Capt. Jake Becchina with the Kansas City Police Department, callers told officers they heard the sound of gunfire and then saw the man on the ground unresponsive. Detectives and crime scene investigators are gathering evidence and canvassing the scene for witnesses.

“Detectives are hopeful that someone heard or saw something here tonight,” Becchina said in a statement.

The killing is the third homicide of the year in Kansas City, according to data maintained by the Star.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 could be available for information submitted throguh the hotline.