Police find victim stabbed to death in Ada County parking lot; Nampa man charged with murder

A man is in custody after police found a victim who appeared to have been stabbed to death Wednesday morning.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday, and deputies were directed to the parking lot of a gas station near the entrance of the Avimor community in north Ada, sheriff spokesperson Patrick Orr told the Idaho Statesman in an email.

They found an adult male in a car with a fatal stab wound, according to Orr.

A suspect, 31-year-old Nampa resident Raul Cuevas, was taken into custody at 6:59 a.m., according to the sheriff’s website. Orr confirmed to the Statesman that Cuevas was the suspect in the stabbing.

Cuevas has been charged with murder in the first degree and is in the Ada County Jail, according to the sheriff’s website.

The sheriff’s office said there is no “perceived threat to the public and deputies are continuing to investigate the incident.”