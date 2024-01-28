Police: Victim unlikely to survive after Sunday early-morning shooting on Southeast Side

A gunshot victim is unlikely to survive after a shooting on Columbus' Southeast Side in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Kimberly Parkway North, near the intersection with Courtright Road, just after 12:45 a.m. The officers found an unresponsive gunshot victim in the driver's seat of a vehicle that had crashed into several other parked vehicles.

The victim was transported to a local hospital but is not likely to survive their injuries, according to the police.

Investigators said they are not yet sure what led to the shooting and have not publicly identified the victim.

They encourage anyone with information regarding this incident to call the homicide unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

