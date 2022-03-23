Police: Video captured Decatur murder-suicide

Mar. 23—Decatur police said investigators determined that a Leighton man shot and killed a Moulton man before shooting himself in the parking lot of a Decatur hotel on Sunday afternoon.

Police said a video surveillance camera captured Brad Shulte, 39, shoot Jason Gray, 45, before shooting himself in the parking lot of the Quality Inn at 2120 Jameson Drive S.W. about 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Gray, unarmed, died at the scene and Shulte later died at the Huntsville Hospital, police said.

The motive and circumstances involving the murder-suicide remain under investigation, according to police spokeswoman Irene Cadenas-Martinez.

