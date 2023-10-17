Police video challenges Clayton County commissioner's drugging allegations

JONESBORO, Ga. - The vice chair of the Clayton County Board of Commissioners claims she was drugged while out at a bar. But police say there is no evidence that ever happened.

Surveillance video shows the vice chair on Friday, Sept. 29, apparently passed out on the ground.

Commissioner Felicia Franklin posted on her Facebook page: "It is believed by medical professionals that I was drugged with a gamma hydroxybutyrate (GHB) pill more commonly known as the 'date rape pill,' and this incident has shaken me to my core."

Morrow police tell a different story.

"We have found no evidence to support that she was in fact drugged with GHB," said Sgt. Scott Stewart.

Police shared surveillance and body camera footage. Video shows Franklin walking alone into the 404 Sports Bar & Grill. Police say Franklin ordered several drinks.

404 Sports Bar and Grill (FOX 5 Atlanta)

"She had probably 3.5 drinks to 4 drinks, then a swig of a beer," Stewart said.

Investigators say they could not find evidence of anyone tampering with her drinks. But they say a toxicology report found something else in her system.

"She refused a blood test, but she did have a urinalysis, and it showed positive for cannabinoids, also known as cannabis," Stewart said.

Video shows Franklin walking out of the bar and sitting on bench.

"She was apparently intoxicated," Stewart said.

Felicia Franklin (Credit: Morrow Police Department)

She slumped off the bench moments later.

"Police turned around and saw her laying on the ground," Stewart said. "It was shocking."

Police say the vice chair was lying in a puddle of clear liquid. The police report indicates she appeared to have urinated on herself. Emergency crews put her on stretcher. Franklin grew visibly agitated, then she vomited.

Felicia Franklin (Facebook)

Despite their differing narratives, police say there’s no evidence Franklin intentionally tried to mislead them.

"In her mind something could have happened," Stewart said.

FOX 5 tried to contact Franklin several times regarding the incident. As of Monday evening, she has not responded.

The sports bar says posted the following statement on Facebook:

"We assure you that the safety and well-being of our patrons have always been and will continue to be our top priority. The recent police investigation was an unfortunate and unforeseen event, but we are grateful for the swift response and thorough investigation conducted by the authorities. We are pleased to inform you that the matter has been resolved."

The next Clayton County Board of Commissioners meeting is being held Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in Jonesboro.