UPDATE: Police say video footage places both shooting suspects at scene

Jul. 27—ANDERSON — A second suspect in the June 27 shooting death of Timothy Kates has been taken into custody.

The U.S. Marshals office located Demarcus S. Davis, 30, on Wednesday in Mississippi, and he will be transported back to Madison County.

On July 16, following a traffic stop, Muncie police took another suspect, Roger Rodriguez Jr., 38, into custody on unrelated warrants.

Both are in custody awaiting the filing of additional charges.

Rodriguez has been charged with two counts of murder and armed robbery.

The probable cause filed by APD officer Travis Thompson stated that the shooting incident happened at a residence in Anderson where Rodriquez was living.

The autopsy determined that there were 12 holes in Kates' body with seven being entrance wounds.

A witness told police that he was at the West 13th Street residence with Rodriquez, Kates and a third man later identified as Davis.

The witness said he saw Kates enter the house and then heard several gunshots. He saw one person leave the residence and then the witness left.

Video obtained by investigators shows Davis walking out of the residence, placing a gun in his back pocket and money in his front pants pocket.

Shortly after, Rodriquez can be seen taking money off a table on the front porch, going through Kates' vehicle, wiping off the door handle and leaving.

Kates was found dead inside the residence after police responded to a report of a deceased male at that location.

