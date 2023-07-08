What police video of June 22 chase, shooting from Tallmadge to Stark County shows

Videos of a June 22 police chase from Tallmadge to Lawrence Township in Stark County show a dramatic explosion of gunfire seconds after the truck being followed came to a stop.

The pursuit began after Tallmadge police officers were sent to the 1100 block of Woods Drive in Tallmadge to take Larry G. Beall into custody for outstanding warrants.

Dust flies from the roof of a pickup truck from the impact of a gunshot during a June 22, 2023, shooting in Lawrence Township.

Police say Beall fled in a pickup truck and led officers in a lengthy chase that ended on Lloyd Avenue Southwest in the township. The chase southbound through Summit County was uneventful until the pickup truck arrived and stopped in the driveway of the residence.

Beall sustained non-life-threatening injuries after several shots were fired by police at the parked pickup truck.

Here's what the body-worn camera and dash-camera footage released by Tallmadge police through a public records request shows:

An object out the window followed by gunshots

Police footage shows the pickup truck leading officers to the Interstate 76 ramp to Barberton and south to the streets of Lawrence County before he stops at a one-level brick home.

In the four videos provided by the Tallmadge Police Department, dirty glass and a for-sale sign posted inside the truck's back window obscures a clear view of the driver inside.

As the truck comes to a stop, an object appears out of the driver's side window. Tallmadge officers in the video say a gun was being pointed at them, and later, Beall acknowledges a gun is present in his vehicle.

Four seconds after the chase ends, multiple gunshots are fired, from at least two different angles.

None shatter the rear window of the truck.

'Are you hit? Are you hit?'

After the volley ends, Beall could be heard in one video shouting from the truck as officers issued commands.

"Don't [expletive] move," one officer shouted.

Beall screamed, not immediately responding as other law enforcement vehicles arrive.

"He's showing his hands, but we're not confident, yet," a Tallmadge officer told dispatch.

"Are you hit? Are you hit?" the officer shouted.

"Yes," Beall replied.

'Leave me alone'

The officer approached the truck and shouted for Beall to keep his hands up.

"Leave me alone," Beall said.

"Where's your gun?" another officer shouted.

"Right here," Beall said.

"Why'd you [expletive] point a gun at me?" an officer shouted.

"I did not," Beall responded.

A long wait for end to incident

As time progressed, the dynamic of the scene shifted and officers encouraged Beall to leave the vehicle.

"Larry, you've got to get out of the truck," an officer said.

Although injured, Beall refused to leave, occasionally responding to questions from officers.

Later, as officers from multiple jurisdictions discussed the chase, an officer told a colleague that warrants were issued for Beall on aggravated arson counts for a June 13 incident in Tallmadge. In another conversation, an officer said he was unsure if Beall fired a weapon.

Chase, shooting comes to close with suspect in custody

Two hours after he stopped, Beall opened the passenger-side door of the truck and attempted to get out.

He appeared to fall as officers approached and he was handcuffed and led away, walking, hunched over, on his own. He was treated for minor injuries at Cleveland Clinic Akron General.

Beall was indicted Wednesday in Summit County Common Pleas Court on felonious assault and arson-related charges. He is being held in Summit County Jail.

The two officers involved were placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure, according to information from the Tallmadge Police Department. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.

Leave a message for Alan Ashworth at 330-996-3859 or email him at aashworth@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @newsalanbeaconj.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: What video shows of chase, shooting from Tallmadge to Stark County