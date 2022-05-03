Police: Video records stolen Tahoe as police seek to ID driver

May 3—The Brownsville Police Department is seeking help to identify a woman seen in video footage behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle.

"This subject is a person of interest in a theft of a motor vehicle that occurred in the Rockwell area on April 21, 2022," police stated on social media Tuesday morning.

The women drove away from the location with a gold 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe, police said.

The vehicle was reported stolen overnight, either late April 20 or early April 21, from an apartment complex on Rockwell Drive in Brownsville, police told The Brownsville Herald.

"That car, we believe, is in Mexico," said Investigator Martin Sandoval, the public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department.

According to police, a surveillance camera from one of the international bridges caught footage of the woman driving the vehicle. A publicly-released snippet of that video shows her lower the driver's side window, pass cash to a toll operator, adjust the shoulder strap of her seat belt, put dark glasses on top of her hand, and receive change in the transaction.

The video can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/6f0DjkjM6EA.

Police data indicates that 132 vehicles were stolen in 2021 in Brownsville. According to Sandoval, roughly 60 percent of vehicles stolen in Brownsville "wind up in Mexico."

Surveillance video at the international bridges has helped in a number of those investigations, Sandoval said.

"It helps a lot. Number one, we get a picture of the suspect that is driving the vehicle," he said.

Authorities in Mexico cooperate with Brownsville detectives and vehicles are returned when possible.

"But that's like a 50-50 shot that we get the vehicle back," Sandoval said.

Police are hoping someone from the community can help identify the suspect in this latest case.

If anyone knows the woman's identity or location, they should call the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477 or submit a tip online at https://www.p3tips.com. You can also download the P3 app to any smartphone.

"The information you provide could earn you a cash reward," police said, adding that all calls remain anonymous.