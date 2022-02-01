Police video shows Charlotte man with gun when officers killed him

Video footage from police-worn body cameras shows two Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers yelling at 33-year-old Darrell Raney to show his hands and drop a gun he was holding just seconds before they shot and killed him.

CMPD released video on Tuesday from the fatal Nov. 5, 2021, shooting, as a result of a court petition for the footage by WSOC. According to additional information also released Tuesday by police, Raney had encountered police officers earlier in the day while experiencing a mental health issue.

It appears Raney was killed almost instantly after being shot by police in the parking lot area of a shopping center on Albemarle Road in east Charlotte. Officers were already in the shopping center of a Food Lion and Walmart when they were called to assist a security guard who said Raney had pointed a gun at him.

About 30 seconds pass between the officers pulling up to meet the security guard standing near Raney and multiple shots being fired, including one that struck Raney’s head, as seen in the video released Tuesday.

As Officer Micah Edmunds exits his patrol car, the body-worn camera he’s wearing shows the security guard telling him that Raney was pointing a gun. Edmunds asks “A real one?,” and the guard says he doesn’t know.

Edmunds and Officer James Longworth — with guns drawn — walk toward Raney, who is sitting in a grassy area beside the parking lot. The officers, according to the body-worn camera footage, yell at him multiple times to show his hands or “sit it down,” referring to a handgun.

Just about four seconds before firing, one of the officers repeats commands to “drop it” and says “it’s all good” to Raney.

In a statement also released Tuesday, CMPD officials say Raney had the gun in his bookbag, took it out and “partially concealed” it as officers approached before beginning to “raise the firearm up in the direction of the officers.”

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation says it has completed its investigation into the shooting and delivered its file to the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office for review.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.