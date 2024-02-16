Police video shows Kenneth DeHart fatally shooting Blount County Deputy Greg McCowan

Blount County Sheriff James Berrong showed a room of journalists 28 minutes of police body camera footage from deputies' encounter with Kenneth DeHart, who is shown shooting and killing Deputy Greg McCowan on Feb. 8.

DeHart is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a weapon.

The split-screen video shows two views of the interaction - one from McCowan's bodycam and the other from his squad car's dashcam - as McCowan and Deputy Shelby Eggers repeatedly try to get DeHart to get out of his car after he was pulled over about 8:30 p.m.

The video sequence starts with Eggers, who notices erratic driving by DeHart, and ends with her firing shots at DeHart as he flees after fatally shooting McCowan.

Key portions of the sequence show:

DeHart swerving into the opposite lane several times before Eggers pulls him over.

DeHart telling Eggers he was just putting his hair up and didn’t realize he was swerving.

Eggers calling McCowan for backup when she returns to her car to check DeHart's registration, saying she smelled marijuana in the car.

Eggers telling DeHart to get out of the car because she smelled marijuana and was going to search the car.

DeHart repeatedly insisting he did not have marijuana, nor did he smoke it.

DeHart accusing Eggers of profiling him because he is Black and wears dreadlocks.

DeHart refusing to get out of the car and repeatedly asking Eggers to bring a dog to sniff the car to establish whether he had marijuana.

McCowan arriving and telling DeHart to get out of the vehicle.

Eggers opening the car door and trying to pull DeHart out. After she fails, she tells McCowan to fire the Taser, which he does.

McCowan triggering the Taser four times before DeHart pulls a gun and fires five times, hitting McCowan, who drops to the ground immediately, and Eggers, who flees back to her car.

DeHart removing the Taser prongs stuck to him, opening the door, then shooting McCowan one more time as he lies motionless on the ground.

Eggers shooting three times at DeHart's car as he drives away.

Two civilians pulling over to help Eggers and help her apply tourniquet. One walks over to McCowan, then comes back saying, "He's not breathing."

More officers arriving at the scene, and Eggers saying, "Take care of Greg," before she is loaded into the back of a police vehicle and taken away.

Once the video was shown, Berrong told reporters he would not be taking questions and that would be the last time he would watch the video.

"That is the quality of troops that we hire. That's the quality of training they get. That is the quality of deputies that we put on the streets of Blount County. Thank you," Berrong said before leaving the room.

DeHart appeared in Blount County courtroom lined with police Feb. 15, the day after McCowan was buried. McCowan's funeral was attended by hundreds of police officers from across the state. Hundreds of people lined the streets to honor McCowan during his procession from the church to the cemetery where he was laid to rest.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Bodycam video shows fatal shooting of Blount County Deputy Greg McCowan