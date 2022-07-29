Police: Video shows Lake County caretaker abusing elderly patient in her care

A caretaker at a facility in Tavares is accused of abusing an elderly patient who was in her care.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The family of the 94-year-old patient at Brookdale Senior Living says she has very limited mobility.

READ: Volusia County reports first confirmed case of monkeypox

According to police, the woman is barely able to stretch her legs without pain because it basically rubs bone on bone.

Her family says they had a camera inside her room because they liked to look after her while she was at the facility, but they didn’t expect what they saw this week.

Police say a Brookdale staff member, identified as 27-year-old Josalyne Worthy, can be seen going into the victim’s room Wednesday morning and attempting to get her to get up for the day.

The 94-year-old didn’t want to get up at that point.

READ: Palm Coast Utilities worker charged in sex trafficking investigation

Police say the video shows Worthy moving her legs before an argument breaks out between the two.

At different times, the elderly patient screamed in pain because of Worthy trying to stretch her legs out.

Police say it appears at one point Worthy put extra effort into stretching the legs while the patient screamed.

Worthy was arrested Thursday and charged with battery and assault on a person 65-years of age or older.

READ: 18-year-old accidentally shoots, kills 17-year-old friend inside Casselberry home, police say

She’s since been released on bond.

In a statement, a Brookdale spokesperson said they take any allegations seriously, and that Worthy no longer works there.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.