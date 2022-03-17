Police say this video shows ‘persons of interest’ in Hollywood shooting homicide

A video released Wednesday by Hollywood police shows two men, one of whom might have a broken arm, who have been declared persons of interest in a Monday morning shooting death.

The investigation following the death of a man found with gunshot wounds in the 800 block of North 73rd Avenue after a 911 call around 6:45 a.m. closed off the neighborhood for much of Monday morning.

Police describe the first person of interest as a Black man, standing about 5-foot-8, medium build, wearing a ski cap and an orange hoodie, possibly with a broken left arm and facial injuries. His cohort is described as a Black man, 5-foot-11 with a slender build and dreadlocks.

Anyone with information on these men can call Hollywood police at 954-764-4357(HELP) or 954-967-4567, email tips to hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS) or go to the Broward Crime Stoppers website.

