Police video shows Rep. Ronny Jackson swearing at Texas officers

Body cam footage released by law enforcement on Monday shows Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas) berating officers after they put him in handcuffs at a rodeo last month.

In the video from Texas state police, Jackson can be heard swearing and yelling at the officers at the event in White Deer, near Amarillo.

“You are a fucking full-on dick!” Jackson says to an officer. “You better recalculate, motherfucker!” It is unclear what happened right before the outburst.

In a 14-minute clip from a vehicle dash cam, Jackson can be seen aggressively gesturing to something out of view of the camera as officers approach him. Another person appears to try to hold Jackson back from confronting the officers.

Jackson, a former White House physician, said that he was detained at the event while trying to help a 15-year-old girl who was having a medical emergency, according to a statement from his office following the episode.

In a statement to POLITICO on Monday night, a spokesperson for Jackson reiterated that position, calling the actions by law enforcement “overly aggressive and incompetent.”

“Congressman Jackson, as a trained ER physician, will not apologize for sparing no effort to help in a medical emergency, especially when the circumstances were chaotic and the local authorities refused to help the situation,” the spokesperson said in an email.

The Texas Department of Public Safety did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the video and what led to Jackson’s tirade.