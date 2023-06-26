Police view video of Miami Dolphin Tyreek Hill’s alleged slap. No decision on charges yet

Investigators have reviewed a copy of surveillance video of an altercation involving Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill at a North Miami-Dade marina but as of Monday no decision had been reached on whether the receiver will face criminal charges.

State investigators got a chance over the weekend to see what surveillance cameras at Haulover Park Marina captured of a confrontation a week ago between the 29-year-old wideout and a not-yet-named 57-year-old marina employee, according to a law enforcement source. What they viewed was a copy of the surveillance video taken by a police officer’s cellphone camera.

Not only is the video taken from a distance not very clear or helpful, the source said, but the alleged victim still hasn’t come forward and police still don’t know exactly what happened. An earlier Mami-Dade Police incident report that does not specifically name Hill said a brief argument between the men ended with him slapping a marina employee around the neck.

A spokesman for the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office said Monday that Miami-Dade police had referred some information on the case to prosecutors but would not provide details, citing the on-going investigation.

“We received the preliminary materials from the police and the investigation will be moving forward,” said Ed Griffith. “ We intend to interview all of the witnesses.”

Much about the case remains murky. It wasn’t clear yet exactly what the video showed. Police have not released any video and, according to a law enforcement source, also have not spoken with Hill. There was still a question whether the alleged victim — who has not spoken with state prosecutors yet — even wants to press charges.

Hill and his agent Drew Rosenhaus have remained silent on the issue. Asked to comment on the incident by WSVN Channel 7 sports anchor Josh Moser on the duo’s Sunday night sports show, Rosenhaus declined.

“I can’t talk about this just because it’s an ongoing ... let’s just call it an ongoing situation,” he told the anchor, according to multiple media reports.

The incident took place at about 7 p.m. on Father’s Day, June 18, at busy Bill Bird Marina at Haulover Marina. According to a redacted Miami-Dade police report that does not name Hill, the argument began when an employee saw two women aboard a docked boat without permission and told the captain, who insisted they get off. It’s unclear if the boat captain or another employee was slapped.

Confronted by Hill, the report says the Dolphins star slapped the man in the neck area before they were separated. A manager at Kelley Fishing Fleet, which operates the boat, told police she interacted with the group before the altercation about renting a boat but they passed on doing that because it was too expensive.

Reached Monday morning, a woman who answered the phone at Kelley refused comment on the incident and to provide any information on the employee or video.

The Pro Bowl receiver is unofficially under investigation by the Dolphins and NFL, according to cbssports.com. The website says the league hasn’t issued a formal statement regarding Hill, but the Dolphins acknowledged the allegations and said in the ensuing days they’ve “been in contact with Tyreek, his representatives and the NFL.”

What exactly happened at the marina during the long weekend remained sketchy. Some boat workers at the marina said the argument was also over whether Hill could fish off a docked boat, which is forbidden, but which the sources said he had been given permission.

What also wasn’t clear: If Hill was with his agent Rosenhaus when or just before the incident took place. Rosenhaus posted video of himself and Hill to his Twitter page on Monday morning, the day after the alleged incident. The video shows the agent catching and hanging onto an exhausted shark somewhere in the Atlantic the same weekend, while Hill remained on the vessel. The video didn’t show if the fishing boat belonged to Kelley or another charter at Haulover or elsewhere.