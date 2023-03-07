Police: Vinco man attacks hospital staff

Mar. 7—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Vinco man was jailed Sunday, accused of assaulting staff at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, on Franklin Street, smoking a cigarette in the emergency room and dumping his colostomy bag on the floor, authorities said.

City police charged Jason David Houston, 39, of the 200 block of Harmony Drive, with one count each of aggravated assault and ethnic intimidation and four counts each of simple assault and disorderly conduct.

Houston was also charged with three counts of harassment.

According to a complaint affidavit, when Jackson Township police brought Houston into the emergency room on Sunday, he allegedly attempted to kick a nurse as she placed a wristband on his arm.

He lit a cigarette and began smoking in the ER. Houston allegedly spit on staff members, attempting to punch and kick them, the affidavit said.

Houston allegedly emptied his colostomy bag on the floor.

Houston was reportedly found with three needles, one flashlight, one pack of cigarettes and three lighters.

When a city police officer arrived, Houston was in a four-point restraint system and began shouting racial slurs.

Houston was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $20,000 bond.