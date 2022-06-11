Police: New Vineyard murder suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound

Jun. 11—NEW VINEYARD — A man accused of killing his wife a year ago shot himself Friday as police attempted to arrest him on a murder charge, according to Maine State Police.

Officials said that about 1:45 p.m. the Maine State Police and the Major Crimes Unit attempted to locate 43-year-old Wilfred Daggett Jr. of New Vineyard to arrest him in the death of his wife.

The Maine State Police Tactical Team and Crisis Negotiation Team made telephone contact and attempted to negotiate surrender without success, according to a state police news release. Several hours later, police said, Wilfred was found deceased in his vehicle from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The charge stemmed from the June 1, 2021, death of his wife, 43-year-old Collette Daggett, also of New Vineyard.

According to a news release issued at the time, Franklin County investigators received a medical complaint at 10:49 a.m. from a man reporting that his vehicle was submerged in a pond and requested medical assistance for himself and his wife.

Miller Road, which is off Route 234, is in the north end of town near the Somerset County line. It connects with Bog Road, also known as East Barker Road.

When police arrived, they found the body of a woman lying on the shore. She was determined to be deceased by first responders, according to the release. Police have not disclosed how they believe Collette Daggett died.

Police had been investigating the death since. On Friday, state police troopers located and attempted to stop Wilfred's vehicle, according to the news release, but he fled and was last seen traveling on Route 234 in New Vineyard.

Police disclosed about 9:30 p.m. that Wilfred was dead. An investigation was continuing Friday night.