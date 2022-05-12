Police: Vintondale man attempted to assault woman in her bed

May 12—NANTY GLO — A Vintondale man was jailed on Thursday after he entered a Nanty Glo home and attempted to assault a woman in her bed, authorities allege.

State police in Ebensburg charged Dakoda Lyn Sheesley, 24, of the 200 block of Plank Road, with indecent assault without consent, burglary, criminal trespass, driving under the influence of alcohol and summary violations.

According to a complaint affidavit, a woman told police she was in bed and awoke when the dogs began barking and found Sheesley standing over her. Sheesley allegedly undressed and attempted to assault the woman, but she fought him off, ran from the house, climbed into a vehicle and drove away.

The woman reportedly had a protection from abuse order against Sheesley that was later terminated.

Sheesley allegedly drove after her in his pickup truck. A Jackson Township police officer stopped the truck on U.S. Route 22 and found Sheesley intoxicated and driving with an expired registration.

Sheesley was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and sent to Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, after failing to post 10% of $25,000 bond.