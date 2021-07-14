Police who violate Bill of Rights don't deserve protection by local laws and unions

Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd on May 25, 2020.

The conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd should be a turning point in holding police responsible when they use excessive force.

The conviction was historic, but it won’t lead to change unless cities and states end the special protective treatment police officers are guaranteed in misconduct investigations.

These special rules – some granted by state laws and others by police union contracts – impede investigations in so many ways that it’s almost impossible to fire a police officer for misconduct. Yet because criminal charges against police are so rare, the only way the public usually has to hold police accountable is internal investigations.

Police Officers’ No Accountability Act

The first and perhaps most egregious of these special laws was the Maryland Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, passed in the early 1970s. It would have been more accurate to call it the Police Officers’ No Accountability Act. When crimes occur, police round up and question suspects and witnesses as quickly as possible before memories fade or suspects get a chance to tailor their stories. But an officer in Maryland accused of misconduct could refuse to be questioned for five days.

Across the country, similar delays run from 48 hours to an absurd 30 days in Louisiana. The delay is supposed to give officers time to get a lawyer. Never mind that union lawyers stand ready to defend members at a moment’s notice.

Fortunately, Maryland made history in April, becoming the first state to repeal its officers’ Bill of Rights.

Louisiana might have gotten the message as well. Or at least part of the message. Lawmakers passed a measure in June to amend some of the most offensive parts of its officer shield law.

It cuts the delay before questioning to 14 days and mandates that proven complaints be kept in an officer’s file for 10 years. The bill has been signed by the governor and goes into effect next year.

While its sponsor, state Rep. Ted James, says he would rather have repealed the current law, at least this is a start.

Officer protection laws

In several other states, repeals and amendments have gone nowhere. More than 15 states have officer protection laws on the books, and more than 80 of the nation’s largest cities have union contracts that grant outlandish privileges to officers facing misconduct reviews.

A city commissioner in Portland, Oregon, described perfectly how much these contracts tilt toward police demands: “It felt a lot of times like Elmer Fudd negotiated for the City of Portland and the police union brought Perry Mason,” Jo Ann Hardesty told The New York Times.

While contracts differ across the country, many contain core items that limit accountability, according to an analysis by the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund. Among the most troubling:

►Prohibiting anonymous complaints, scaring away victims who fear police retaliation.

►Permitting or mandating the destruction of discipline records after as little as a year, making it difficult or impossible to spot patterns of misconduct.

►Requiring that hearing boards, which handle appeals, be made up of fellow police officers, keeping discipline all in the family. Some contracts allow the accused officer to pick one of the board members.

Chauvin had 16 prior complaints

Is it any wonder that so few officers are disciplined? Or that officers accused of excessive force often have faced numerous prior complaints. Chauvin had 16 previous complaints.

Even when this byzantine disciplinary process results in sanctions, officers can still appeal to an arbitrator. One study of 624 arbitrations found that in 46% of cases where an officer was fired, the arbitrator ordered the officer rehired – undercutting efforts to raise the bar for acceptable conduct.

Repealing the so-called bills of rights and renegotiating union contracts are tall orders. Law enforcement officers enjoy support across the political spectrum, from union-friendly Democrats to conservative Republicans.

But now that millions of Americans have seen a police officer kneeling for more than nine minutes on a man pleading for his life, city and state officials need to answer new demands that police officers, who wield so much power in society, be held to higher standards of conduct.

